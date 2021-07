The Watch Lake landfill has been reopened, following closures due to wildfires.

The Cariboo Regional District said it is grateful to the Lone Butte Volunteer Fire Department, BC Wildfire Service, and the private contractors who worked to contain the fire and prevent significant damage to the landfill facilities.

For current hours of operations, visit Watch Lake Landfill – Cariboo Regional District at cariboord.ca.

