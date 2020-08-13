Veterans deserve ‘place in the sun’

To the editor,

Re. Ray Carlsons’ letter

I am surprised and shocked that one of our own would not support a place in the sun for our veterans as he is one of the lucky ones still alive.

The moving of the Cenotaph is to honour those who are still alive and those no longer with us. Our Legion and all other legions are their voice. I do not think any amount of honour that we can give them is ever enough for the sacrifice that they have made for all of us.

Our town has grown substantially since 1994 and our downtown centre is not accessed by as many people as it has extremely limited parking and no room for larger vehicles to move through the area.

Many veterans travel throughout town on vacation and stop at the visitor centre; they do not go downtown. If the Cenotaph was there they could stop and pay their respects to their fallen comrades without the hassles of our cramped main street area.

The location that we have chosen for the new home of our Cenotaph is in a highly visible area that can be seen by traffic and all who attend at the arena.

We once again plead with the council to give us this tiny plot of soil for our Cenotaph.

Leo Holthuysen, Heather Prodnuk and Jackie Searls

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 260 president and executive

