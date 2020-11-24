Update: Donex Pharmacy back to normal operations

All departments at the Donex Pharmacy in 100 Mile departments are back to full operations.

Masks are mandatory in the store. Curb-side pickup is available.

The store added further measures to isolate customers from any risk of COVID-19 after one employee tested positive last week. The employee worked behind plexiglass and did not have any prolonged contact with customers.

Donex said it is “committed to keeping our customers, staff and community safe and healthy.”

Call the store with any questions at 250-395-4004