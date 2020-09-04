Timothy Lake to get boat launch

Boaters and firefighters will have an easier time accessing Timothy Lake in the future, thanks to a grant for a 70-foot wide concrete boat launch leading to the water.

The Timothy Lake Community Association recently received a $5,000 grant from the South Cariboo Community Enhancement Foundation to kick off an $18,000 project to resurface the 300-foot steep, gravelled and windy access road off Meade Avenue, which ends in a three-foot drop into the lake.

Work is expected to start above the high water mark this year by laying concrete slabs to the water and widening the access road to allow parking for locals who want to boat or fish or emergency officials seeking access to the lake. Next year, the association will apply for a permit from the provincial government to extend those slabs about 10 feet into the water and drop three large stones, 6,000 pounds each, into the lake to act as a breakwater.

“The soil is eroding and getting into that part of the lake,” said Bill Rose, of the community association. “People can back in with trailers and it won’t rip up the road anymore. It will make it easier to get down there because it will open it up more.”

Rose said the improvements are expected to help firefighters “pop down here quicker” in a wildfire situation. In 2017, when lightning caused a fire on the east side of the lake, three locals launched their own boat to fight it, while firefighters had to set up their pumps and hoses at Northwood Lodge.

“We stopped a major disaster from happening because nobody could get to it,” he said.

George Wilby, of the Greeny Lake Volunteer Firefighters’ Association, agreed: “We were there all night until eight in the morning and then the forestry guys came and mopped up.”

Rose said the association is also looking to buy a bigger boat to help out in emergencies once the boat launch is in place.

