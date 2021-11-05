Time to adjust clocks: fall back an hour on Saturday

The move will give us more daylight during winter mornings

Don’t forget to adjust your clocks this Saturday night.

Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at 2 a.m. The general idea is the move is to allow us to make better use of natural daylight, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Having the clocks “fall back” an hour will provide more daylight during the fall and winter and mornings, while the next time change, in March 2022, when the clocks “spring forward,” will give us more daylight in the summer evenings.

