Three accidents reported on Horse Lake Road this morning

Emergency vehicles responded to three separate motor vehicle accidents over a 30 minute period on Horse Lake Road near Lone Butte.

Three were reported, but emergency personnel had only located two at the time of publication.

100 Mile Fire Rescue and Lone Butte Fire Department are both responding.

The first call is in the vicinity of Fawn Lake Rd. The second is near Skaday. The third accident is at Horse Lake Rd. and Foothills with RCMP requested to attend the scene at the Horse Lake and Foothills accident scene.

Shift Into Winter recommends drivers slow down and watch for slippery sections and drive according to weather and road conditions.

Updates to follow



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

