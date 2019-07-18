St. Timothy’s Church celebrates fully renovated kitchen with collaborative yard sale

The yard sale will be followed by an official ribbon-cutting ceremony

Jan Baker said the kitchen project began in April, but has been ongoing. The new kitchen includes a commercial dishwasher and is set up with a prep, clean-up, and serving area. Raven Nyman photo.

St. Timothy’s Anglican Church will celebrate the grand opening of their fully renovated kitchen with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and yard sale on Saturday, July 27.

The yard sale is a collaboration between St. Timothy’s, the United Church, St. Jude’s Catholic Church, and the Latter Day Saints and will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with all proceeds going towards the Adult Day Services program.

Following the sale, St. Timothy’s grand kitchen opening will feature local dignitaries Donna Barnett (Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA), Mayor Mitch Campsall, and St. Timothy’s Bishop Barbara Andrews.

The women of the Anglican Church will serve coffee, tea, and treats to those who attend the ribbon-cutting, said Jan Baker, a parishioner at St. Timothy’s.

“People can go in and have a look around the kitchen and come back out, have tea and goodies, and just enjoy themselves.”

Baker is also a project manager for the church’s kitchen project, which is nearing completion.

“Originally, our kitchen was a second-hand kitchen,” Baker explained. “When we first built the church, 30 some years ago or more, the kitchen had been taken out of the basement of what was in our rectory and was just put in the church. We made due, it worked, but then we decided we wanted to get into more public things and it wasn’t certified by the government or the health department.”

Baker said that the old kitchen was subsequently ripped out.

“Three or four of us put in a lot of hours. We sanded down all the cupboards and the doors and reused the cupboards that were already there.”

Baker said the project began in April, but has been ongoing. The kitchen now has a commercial dishwasher and is set up with a prep, clean-up, and serving area.

Baker said that St. Timothy’s received funds for the project through the Anglican Foundation.

“We had to get a certain amount of money to prove that we were actually intent on doing this. So we did that. We raised the money that we needed, and had some wonderful donations from people that were thinking this would probably work. So between the donations and the money that we already had, we managed to come up with what they wanted, and then the foundation sent us the rest of the money.”

The idea to host a collaborative church event was developed during the spring World Day of Prayer, which Baker explained happens every year.

“Sometimes up to five churches join in on the event,” she said. “And every year, somebody has said, ‘Why do we only do this once a year? We should get together more often.’”

Baker explained that as members of the St. Timothy’s kitchen project cleaned out the old space, they discovered a lot of items they didn’t really need. ‘Why don’t we get rid of some of this?’ thought Baker. She suggested the collaborative yard sale, which four churches decided to join in on.

Baker recalls that the other churches involved had asked her, ‘What are we going to do with the money?’ She said she hadn’t thought about it but soon decided on a worthy cause to donate the proceeds from the yard sale to.

“Adult Day Services is a very important thing in the community,” said Baker, who feels that many locals aren’t aware of the program’s existence. Baker is a volunteer with the program herself and has seen firsthand the good it does for participants.

Following the grand opening, St. Timothy’s kitchen will now be available to the public for events, as the facility is health approved. To reserve the kitchen and adjoining area, the public can contact Diane Collins at 250-395-6793.

Baker hopes that the renovated kitchen will be able to serve locals and additionally, provide a bit of extra revenue to the church.

“If the community needs somewhere to do these things and we could make use of it, it’s hopefully helping out the whole community.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.