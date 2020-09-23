Spruce Hill Resort shut down for not following COVID-19 protocols

The B.C. Health Inspector ordered the Spruce Hill Resort and Spa in 108 Mile Ranch to shut down Wednesday afternoon for not having a COVID-19 health and safety plan in place.

Police and health officials reportedly arrived at the resort Wednesday afternoon to enforce the order. All guests were told to leave immediately.

No one was answering the phones in reception Wednesday evening but resort owner Kin Wa Chan, reached by phone in Vancouver, confirmed the health inspector ordered them to close. He said he didn’t know how many guests were staying at the resort at the time, but maintained the shutdown is only temporary, insisting they will reopen in a couple of days.

“We’re not open because the Health Inspector says we didn’t have a COVID plan,” Chan told the Free Press, noting they will start working on a plan immediately. “We have to do a lot of paperwork, put stickers on the walls, the washroom, separate the tables,” he said. “We will just buy more sanitizers for every department. We need to make a plan, to organize.”

Chen said he had told staff to close down a few days ago but they “still organized.” He declined to comment further.

More to come.

