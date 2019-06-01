Austin Weber leads the pack during a Special Olympics BC snowshoe training camp held in early 2019 at Bull Mountain. Greg Sabatino photo. Austin Weber leads the pack during a Special Olympics BC snowshoe training camp held earlier this month at Bull Mountain. (Greg Sabatino photos)

Special Olympics 100 Mile House will wrap up season with dinner and awards

‘One thing we never have enough of are volunteers and coaches’

The Special Olympics 100 Mile House chapter will hold their annual meeting on Sunday, June 2, but the organization has decided to combine this year’s annual meeting with the season’s wrap up dinner and awards ceremony.

Organizer Gina Myhill-Jones says, “Special Olympics is undergoing a revitalization here in 100 Mile House and we’re adding several new sports and programs as funding and volunteer support allows.”

“We also need Coaches at just about every level,” says Myhill-Jones. Training is provided, volunteers just need enthusiasm and a love of good sport and fun. “For those with less free time, we would love to see more board members, we’re looking for a Treasurer and members at large.”

Finding volunteers to attend practices and competitions has always been a challenge, says Myhill-Jones, who hopes to see new volunteers turn up to the year-end celebration.

Sunday’s event will take the form of a dinner and dance following the night’s formalities. The event runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Creekside Seniors’ Activity Centre, 501 Cedar Ave.

There will also be an awards ceremony to celebrate the season end of bowling and snowshoeing. The group will celebrate high scores and highest averages, best race times and fiercest effort. Dinner will be a Mexican fiesta, and in addition to food, there will also be games and music.

Read more: Special Olympics teams bowl in local qualifiers for Winter Games

Special Olympics athletes, coaches, and volunteers will be there and Special Olympics local coordinator Ralph Myhill-Jones also hopes to see more potential volunteers and coaches attend the event.

“Normally we have around 35 people attending. One thing we never have enough of are volunteers and coaches so I am hoping we have some people drop by to see what we are about.”

The event is open to the public with admission by donation.

raven.nyman@100milefreepress.net

