Smoky skies bulletin for 100 Mile House

A smoky skies bulletin is in effect for 100 Mile House due to the number of wildfires in the area.

As of Thursday morning, 61 wildfires were burning in the Cariboo, with most of them in the 100 Mile zone, including a 650-hectare fire southeast of Deka Lake and 1,100-ha fire south of Canim Lake.

Environment Canada noted several regions in B.C. are like to be affected by smoke over the two days, with individuals experiencing symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

The bulletin encourages people to stop or reduce activities if breathing becomes uncomfortable or they feel unwell and to drink plenty of fluids.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HousebcwildfireCariboo Regional District