Traffic being rerouted through the 103 area

100 Mile House RCMP are on the scene of a serious accident on Highway 97 near the entrance to the 103 Mile area.

The incident occurred at the south entrance to the community at 103 Mile Lake Road, but traffic will be able to move through the 103 to get around it, St.-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said in a news release.

A traffic analyst is en route to the location.

More to come.

