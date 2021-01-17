RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Searchers rescue 17-year-old snowboarder near Spanish Lake

Friends and family reported him missing Saturday when he didn’t return to parking lot.

Search and rescue volunteers were called out Saturday to locate a 17-year-old snowmobiler who was reported missing in the area of Spanish Lake northeast of Canim Lake.

100 Mile RCMP said family and friends returned to the parking lot at 6:15 pm and reported the youth missing when he failed to show up. While some of them remained on the hill to start searching, others left to alert 100 Mile RCMP and the South Cariboo Search and Rescue (SAR).

Searchers sent a message at 10:34 p.m. saying they had found the youth in good condition and were transporting him off the mountain.

“100 Mile House RCMP wishes to thank the South Cariboo SAR team for their professionalism and for bringing this search to another positive outcome,” Cpl.Ryder Birstwistle said. “We in the south Cariboo are very fortunate to have such a dedicated group of well-trained volunteers to assist in times of need.”

Most Read