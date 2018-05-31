School District 27 announces 2018 First Nations Role Models

With proud family, friends and School District 27 staff looking on, a Shuswap student from Canim Lake and a Métis student from Williams Lake were crowned 2018 First Nations Role Models.

Terrance Hubick-Archie and Denza Phung will have the honours of setting the bar for students in the school district, of which about 35 per cent are First Nations.

The celebration took place in the Marie Sharpe Elementary School gymnasium where rich, red curtains hung as a regal backdrop for the Nenqayni Drummers who performed a welcome song, while flower baskets and the First Nations artwork of children lined the walls in the gym, setting the scene for the event.

High marks, a keen interest in their culture and living a healthy lifestyle free from drugs and alcohol were a common theme among the finalists.

Outgoing 2017 First Nations Role Models Shantae Guichon and Dallas George were on hand to crown Hubick-Archie and Phung, passing on words of wisdom and telling the finalists that they were all role models for other students and to carry on their good work.

Hubick-Archie is a 16-year-old Grade 11 student at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School.

His top academic subjects are English and First Nations Art.

He is a hunter and fisher and provides meat for his family and community.

In 2017 Hubick-Archie received the Premier’s Award in Excellence in Sports. Last year he also attended the North American Indigenous Games in Toronto for canoeing.

In the future he would like to become an Aboriginal police officer.

After being crowned, Hubick-Archie told the Tribune he believes everyone has it in them to be a positive role model for others.

Denza Phung said she is a proud member of the Métis Nation, and is a Grade 8 student at LCSS.

She currently has 100 per cent in Social Studies and Tour Band, while being on the honour roll.

She participates with the Cariboo Chilcotin Métis Association and for the last six years has also helped with the annual Métis Jamboree.

Phung said she is excited for her new role and looks forward to building a stronger sense of culture at her school during her time as a First Nations Role Model.

Other role model finalists included Jayleen Case, MJ Char, Blake Sellars, Destiny Johnny and Shareese Case.

Superintendent Mark Wintjes congratulated all the students and also commended the work of district staff for contributing to recent success in First Nations education.

2017 First Nations Role Model Shantae Guichon was given a keepsake crown.

2017 First Nations Role Model Dallas George was also given a keepsake crown.

Terrance Hubick-Archie gets a hug from his mom, Margo Archie.