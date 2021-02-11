School buses not running in 100 Mile area due to extreme cold warning

School buses aren’t running today in the 100 Mile House due to cold snap. (Anna Fait photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

School buses servicing the 100 Mile House area, including Lac La Hache, Bridge Lake, Horse Lake and Forest Grove, are not running today due to extreme cold weather.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme weather warning for the area, saying Arctic air over the region is giving extreme cold wind chill values of near -40C to -45C this morning. As of 7:15 a.m., the temperature was -38C.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.

“Extreme cold puts everyone at risk,” a statement from Environment Canada says. “Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with the wind chill.”

