Safeway raises $3,000 for the local food bank

The local Safeway grocery store exhibited a shining display of generosity on Thursday, June 20, when it presented the 100 Mile House Food Bank Society with $3,000 in funding, just as a storm rolled into town.

On Thursday, Daniel Broddy, store manager, presented Bob Hicks, executive director of the Food Bank Society, with a donation of $3,000 collected during Safeway’s holiday fundraising campaign, which took place over the course of just 13 days in December 2018. Just over $200 was raised through the sale of Food Bank hampers at Safeway, while $2,870 in donations were collected at the till.

“People really donate to the community here, which is awesome,” said Broddy.

Broddy explained to Hicks that there was a delay in getting the funds to the food bank, but added it is perhaps a good time for the donation to take place, as many locals may be affected following the closure of thel local mills in the area.

Hicks explained that the Food Bank intends to donate the money received from Safeway to various breakfast and hot lunch programs in local schools.

“We’re giving $2,000 of [the money] to Mile 108 Elementary and we’re going to give $300 to Lac la Hache Elementary,” said Hicks.

Broddy advised that Safeway will also be donating a lot of frozen turkeys, left-over from Easter. Those turkeys will be available at the Food Bank once organizers have made room for them in the freezer.

“This town is a very giving town, it really is,” said Hicks. He explained that each November the food bank also receives funds from the local Lion’s Club’s annual auction and in December, funds come in from the food bank’s “turkey day”.

During their 2018 holiday campaign, 100 Mile’s Safeway actually raised more than the Williams Lake location, despite that community being larger than 100 Mile House.

“It was pretty cool when they gave us the numbers, cause we see all the store numbers. We weren’t the highest of all the stores, but our customers donated more probably per transaction than some of the bigger stores did,” said Broddy.

He added that Safeway has also been committed to fundraising for the local Special Olympics chapter. Most recently, Broddy’s location held a “Match Day” on Saturday, June 22, alongside their food fair. During that event, Sobey’s matched anything that a customer donated at the till. Athletes from the local Special Olympics chapter joined Safeway employees for that event to help collect donations and offer samples.

“A few of us would like to come help out on distribution day,” Broddy told Hicks at the food bank Thursday after presenting him with the funds collected by Safeway. Hicks smiled and said the society would be more than happy to have the extra help.

Broddy hopes that local residents won’t forget Safeway’s community involvement as the grocery store makes its transition to Freshco. He will still be employed at the location and maintains a commitment to community engagement. He explained that many of Safeway’s employees will be looking to continue their employment with Freshco, rather than relocate to another community.

“All my employees are local people,” explained Broddy. “I’m a local person. We all live and work here and we rely on the community, too.”

Broddy wants to continue providing work for those locals and hopes to continue an increased involvement between the grocery store and food bank, beyond the change in brand name and appearance.

