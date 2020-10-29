Read all about it: 2nd annual Prime Time magazine released

The 100 Mile Free Press’ second annual Prime Time magazine is out.

The 24-page magazine offers stories for and about people over 55, from the importance of staying connected to staying active during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also features community profiles of volunteers across the region, including Robin Fennell (Clinton), Pat Lytton (Interlakes), Peter McKie (South Green Lake), Antoinette Archie (Canim Lake Band), Elsie Babcock (100 Mile House) and Willy Giesbrecht (100 Mile/Lac La Hache).

Get your free copy today. It is available at the Free Press office, various locations around town or on our e-edition: https://www.100milefreepress.net/e-editions/