100 Mile RCMP Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen. (Patrick Davies photo, 100 Mile Free Press).

RCMP responded to 212 calls in first two weeks of October

B&Es, bears and mischief on the list of reports

100 Mile RCMP responded to 212 calls for service from Sept. 30 to Oct. 13. Highlights include:

On Sept. 30, at 4:40 p.m., a Cariboo Regional Traffic Services member witnessed a driver with no seatbelt. The local male drove to the Lakewood Inn and went into the Beer and Wine Store to check his lottery tickets. He then left without speaking with the officer, who recognized him from previous interactions. The Inn’s owner indicated they didn’t want his truck left in the lot, so a tow truck was called. Another person with keys arrived on scene, but permission to take the vehicle had not been established with the owner so that person left. The male driver eventually returned to the vehicle and was served violation tickets and the truck towed to a friend’s residence at his request. No word on whether or not he won the lottery.

On Oct. 1, 100 Mile House RCMP and Cariboo Regional Traffic Services came across an accident involving a single vehicle towing a detached boat trailer on Horse Lake Road near 100 Mile House. The trailer had come loose and slammed into the rear of the Jeep. A ticket for not having proper insurance on the trailer was served on the driver, who indicated they had just purchased the trailer. The driver was also given direction on how to properly secure a tow hitch.

On Oct. 2 at 10:51 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended a break and enter at a ranch property at the northern end of town. The owner reported locked the doors of a barn had been pried open and there was still evidence at scene. Although there were plenty of tools and other valuables inside the barn, nothing appeared taken. The owner reports his tenant had heard something outside around 3 a.m. and turned on security lighting, which may have scared the suspects off. Video surveillance is being added to the property as a deterrent.

On Oct. 2, 100 Mile House RCMP received a report of a suspicious occurrence, which had also occurred the previous week near Fourth Street and Birch Avenue. The complainant reported their daughter and her friend were walking near the intersection when an older male, in his mid-30s with a moustache, and driving a small silver car, threw something out the window at them, producing a loud bang – likely a cherry bomb firecracker. This occurred at around 3:15 p.m. on both days. There is no video surveillance in that area. Further information provided to police also appeared to show a similar male in August 2020 approaching two girls in the Tim Hortons parking area and doing the same thing. Surveillance at Tim Hortons was viewed, but no further evidence was obtained. All the victims were disturbed by the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

On Oct. 3 at 10:41 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a reported to a mischief and possible break and enter at a 100 Mile House residence. The homeowner awoke to find their rear gate destroyed and other visible damage consistent with a possible break-in. The damage to the fence consisted of claw marks on the gate, which had been destroyed, and damage to a section of fence. There were also telltale signs of black hair hung up on exposed nails along the fence. Fortunately, there was nothing missing from the property – including the properly stored garbage kept in the garage. The black bruin offender eluded police.

On Oct. 5 at 10:52 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a theft of fuel and other equipment from a rural property in the Roe Lake area. There was no physical evidence at the scene, except the unknown suspects had taken about eight metres of PVC culvert pipe and 400 litres of fuel. The area is quite rural and there are no suspects or witnesses. The theft would have occurred sometime during the last week. The file is concluded pending the development of further information.

On Oct. 5 at 12:50 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended a report of a suspicious red car with a silver stripe near 108 Elementary. Two students had told the principal they had observed a male in the vehicle possibly recording them, or other students, in the school grounds. The vehicle had already left and was not located by police, despite extensive patrols. No licence plate was obtained. It is unknown what the male’s intentions were or if he was actually recording the students. The file is concluded pending further information.

On Oct. 8 at 3:58 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP received a report of a drone being used over private property in the Mein Road/Block Drive area in 108 Mile Ranch. The complainant reported a small drone had flown over her property and right above her, at which point she observed it was recording. The drone user was not known to the complainant. This is in clear violation of Canadian Aviation Regulations, even if the drone was under 250 grams of total weight. All drones must not fly within 5.6 nautical kilometres of an airport unless given authority to do so and must be kept at minimum 30 metres away from any bystanders. Fines can be upwards of $3000 for an individual. This file is ongoing.

On Oct. 13 at 1:09 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a mischief and fuel theft in the Heron Ridge area in 100 Mile House. The complainant reported extensive damage to equipment on the site and theft of about $500 worth of fuel, which sometime over the long weekend. There are no suspects or witnesses. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on these or other files are asked to contact the local RCMP at 250-395-2456 ot Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

