RCMP get their man following crash and theft of good Samaritan vehicle and hours-long pursuit

Suspects lead police on chase through Cariboo with RCMP helicopter in hot pursuit

A police pursuit spanning hundreds of kilometres in the Cariboo Wednesday resulted in the capture of two individuals suspected of criminal activity in Alberta.

The incident began shortly after 7 a.m. when a vehicle crashed in the 70 Mile House area and a good Samaritan stopped to help the people in the truck, said Cpl Madonna Saunderson, North District Advisory NCO.

“The two occupants, and adult male and female, steal the good Samaritan’s vehicle and head north on Highway 97. The good Samaritan was not injured.”

Saunderson said police immediately responded to intercept the stolen vehicle and with the assistance of Williams Lake RCMP, Quesnel RCMP, the Emergency Response Team out of Prince George, police dog service and RCMP helicopter support, the stolen vehicle was located and both male and female were arrested.

“Air 3 was a crucial component in the search assisting the troops on the ground” said S/Sgt Del Byron, Operations NCO Williams Lake RCMP.

The individuals arrested were allegedly involved in criminal activity in Alberta and are presently in police custody.

The investigation continues and there will be no further information released at this time, Saunderson said.

100 Mile House Fire Rescue extinguishes fire

