BC Hydro crews are working on fixing an outage affecting 2,500 customers in the Lac La Hache and 108 Mile Ranch areas.

The outage is under investigation. Power is expected to be back on at 11:45 a.m, according to BC Hydro’s website.

For updates, check here: https://www.bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-map.html#outage=1558359

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House