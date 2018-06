240 customers have been affected by the outage since 10:37 a.m.

Power is out for an area east of Little Fort Highway 24 and north of Bell Road. (BC Hydro Map)

A power outage covering most of the Judson Road and Bridge Lake North Road area is currently affecting 240 customers.

The power has been out since 10:37 this morning, according to BC Hydro’s website, and a crew has been assigned to the area.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

More to come.