Police respond to an attempted robbery at 7/11 in 100 Mile House

On April 17 at 2:44 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP responded to an attempted robbery at the 7/11 convenience store located at 105 Hwy 97 in 100 Mile House BC.

Two males with their faces covered demanded cash from a female sitting in her car. A weapon was implied by the main suspect, but not produced.

The female refused and threatened to call police, which caused the two males on BMX bikes to flee the area.

100 Mile RCMP members responded and were able to quickly identify the main suspect via description from recent knowledge having seen him earlier the same evening while on pro-active patrol. This identification was also confirmed by viewing the security video from the store just prior to this event.

At 9 a.m. this morning (April 17), 100 Mile House RCMP took the main suspect into custody at his residence without issue.

A knife was located on his person at the time of his arrest.

100 Mile House RCMP are working hard to identify the second individual involved. Video canvassing is being completed in the local area around 7/11. This is considered an isolated event and there is no further risk to the public at this time.

If you have any information about this file, please contact the 100 Mile House RCMP-GRC at 250-395-2456 or provide your information through Crime Stoppers using file 2019-1210.