Police respond to an attempted robbery at 7/11 in 100 Mile House

On April 17 at 2:44 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP responded to an attempted robbery at the 7/11 convenience store located at 105 Hwy 97 in 100 Mile House BC.

Two males with their faces covered demanded cash from a female sitting in her car. A weapon was implied by the main suspect, but not produced.

The female refused and threatened to call police, which caused the two males on BMX bikes to flee the area.

100 Mile RCMP members responded and were able to quickly identify the main suspect via description from recent knowledge having seen him earlier the same evening while on pro-active patrol. This identification was also confirmed by viewing the security video from the store just prior to this event.

At 9 a.m. this morning (April 17), 100 Mile House RCMP took the main suspect into custody at his residence without issue.

A knife was located on his person at the time of his arrest.

100 Mile House RCMP are working hard to identify the second individual involved. Video canvassing is being completed in the local area around 7/11. This is considered an isolated event and there is no further risk to the public at this time.

If you have any information about this file, please contact the 100 Mile House RCMP-GRC at 250-395-2456 or provide your information through Crime Stoppers using file 2019-1210.

Previous story
100 Mile House had least affordable housing in Northern B.C. last year

Just Posted

Police respond to an attempted robbery at 7/11 in 100 Mile House

On April 17 at 2:44 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP responded to… Continue reading

100 Mile House had least affordable housing in Northern B.C. last year

Home values up in first quarter of 2019, says BC Northern Real Estate Board

‘We’re ready to roll,’ Adventure Charters and Rentals receives final approval for new bus service

Vital new passenger service expected to start May 2

Mailboxes targeted in a string of thefts in seven locations

The weekly police report from the 100 Mile House and district RCMP

Cariboo communities see slight increase or decrease in 2019 real estate sales

BC Northern Real Estate Board released its quarterly report for 2019

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Scam watch: Better Business Bureau says wait to donate to Notre Dame rebuild

Bureau says scammers take advantage of whatever is in the news

B.C.’s ‘Captain Maniac’ has seen close to 1,000 concerts since 1964, starting with The Beatles

Longtime drummer Colin Hartridge still gets his kicks hosting an internet radio show

60% of British Columbians favour cannabis testing at work: poll

New survey also suggests most people satisfied with 19 being the legal age to buy, sell or consume

BC Transit ordered to pay blind woman $11K after driver fails to call out stops

Helen McFadyen filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal following a pair of incidents

Fisheries Department announces chinook fishing restrictions in B.C.

Urgent protection measures include the closure of a commercial fishery involving seven endangered stock

B.C. braces for another round of pipeline battle with Alberta’s Jason Kenney

Premier John Horgan looks to cool dispute that’s heading back to court

Skip The Dishes warns B.C. delivery drivers about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

Tips coming in to IHIT, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira still at large

Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Person got sick while abroad, and went to Coquitlam, Burnaby and the airport while infectious

Most Read