Mailboxes at 108 Mile Ranch were broken into on the weekend. (Kelly Sinoski photo- 100 Mile Free Press).

Police report: Mailboxes broken into at several locations across region

100 Mile RCMP respond to 77 calls for service from Jan. 13-19

Residents in 108 Mile received a shock last weekend when they found someone had broken into their mailboxes on Telqua Drive. 100 Mile House RCMP said they were notified of the mischief/theft at 6:49 a.m. Jan. 14 and advised Canada Post. It’s unknown what was taken or missing.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said no attempt was made by anyone to clean up the location. Seven packages were abandoned at the location. Residents whose boxes were broken into were told their mail would be held at the post office until the boxes were repaired.

Nielsen said local RCMP attended to several similar reports in various areas during last week, with more incidents reported along Canim Hendrix Road toward Forest Grove. Surveillance equipment has been or will be set up at the mailboxes as a result. The investigation is ongoing.

Fuel theft

100 Mile House RCMP responded to a fuel theft in the 6000-block of Garrett Road in Lone Butte on Jan. 15. Police say the locks and fencing had been cut and an unknown suspect entered the compound overnight and siphoned off about 1,000 litres of fuel. Police advised the complainant to implement a number of security protections, such as to delay refueling the machines until the next day if possible, ensure the security of any tidy tanks and set up a WiFi trail camera or security system.

Demonstration

Police responded to a demonstration being held along Birch Avenue, protesting ongoing public health orders, at 11:34 a.m. on Jan. 16. A local business owner said the protesters had entered their store and caused a small disturbance, before leaving quickly.

Members located the six people marching along the sidewalk. No one was wearing masks or socially distancing.

Members advised the group to disperse and to adhere to provincial guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. After a short discussion, the group disbanded and left the location.

Emergency Program

Act violation

On Jan. 17, 11:45 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP received a complaint of a possible Emergency Program Act violation at a church in the 5400-block of Tatton Station Rd. in 100 Mile House.

An officer attended about an hour later and found several vehicles still in the parking area. The officer observed several persons leaving the church with no face coverings.

Observations were recorded on the file, including vehicle plate and registered owner information. No action was taken at that time.

The recent changes with the pandemic enforcement brought forward by the public health orders allow RCMP to compel alleged violators of the Emergency Program Act to court by way of an Offence Act Promise to Appear.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on these or other events in the 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment area is asked to call the detachment at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer or provide information anonymously through BC Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

