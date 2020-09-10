Police crack down on rural property theft

The 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment has launched a new Rural Crime Reduction Program to help combat rural thefts and mischief in the South Cariboo.

RCMP Sgt. Brad McKinnon said the new tool will provide rural residents with information on how to document their valuables so they can be recovered later, while also giving police a better idea of what areas they should patrol when residents are away.

Police maintain the initiative is not a private property management or security company, but rather an investigative tool.

“We have lots of property we have recovered that we believe was stolen but we have no way of marrying it with the rightful owner,” McKinnon said. “This is another way for people to take another step and safeguard their stuff.”

The program, spearheaded by RCMP Cpl. Jason Nash, is simple: residents who register with the program will get a sticker for their home, so the RCMP knows where to send their members on patrol.

The move is aimed at increasing the police presence in rural areas that could be vulnerable. If a specific area is hit hard, police can also deploy cameras, which will help them keep tabs on strange cars or identify potential suspects involved in local thefts, mischief and break and enters.

“It’s opening up these avenues we didn’t have before,” McKinnon said. “This is a large geographical area for the police to cover. We want our community members to know we are listening to their concerns.”

Rural Crime Reduction Program packages are available for pick up at the 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment, or other sites around the region including the Lone Butte Sporting Goods in Lone Butte, Race Track Gas in Lac La Hache, Interlakes Market in Sheridan Lake, Canim Lake General Store and Cariboo Country Radio in 100 Mile House.

Rural community member or seasonal property owner interested in obtaining more information is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment at 250-395-2456.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House