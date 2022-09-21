PHOTOS: 100 Mile House remembers Queen Elizabeth II

2887 Rocky Mountain Rangers Royal Canadian Army Cadets Corp and the 100 Mile House Canadian Ranger Patrol took place in the ceremony to commemorate the late monarch. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The residents of 100 Mile House paid their respects to the memory of Queen Elizabeth II in a ceremony Monday.

Members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 260, 2887 Rocky Mountain Rangers Royal Canadian Army Cadets Corp and the 100 Mile House Canadian Ranger Patrol took part in the ceremony to commemorate the late monarch. Following the marching in of the colour guard, those assembled sang O Canada.

A tribute to the Queen was read, followed by a prayer of thanksgiving and well wishes to the royal family. Six wreaths were laid in Her Majesty’s honour, followed by the singing of God Save the King. Once the colour guard was dismissed, members of the public came forward to lay their poppies at the cenotaph in a gesture of respect.



