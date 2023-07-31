New Senior Navigator program to help seniors stay home longer

In a widely known secret, the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre (CFEC) has taken on the Age Friendly Program in the South Cariboo.

The newly minted Senior Navigator program rolls out this September under the guidance of 70 Mile House resident, Sally Watson. The former Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) director said it is turning out to be an interesting project.

“When we started with this we, you know, envisioned – I didn’t want to work in an office and wait for somebody to call me and say, ‘I need your help.’ I understand that people need you to be around so that they know they can ask for my help. And so, my vision of it was to go and do outreach meetings in the communities in community halls,” she said.

Watson said she expects the organization to get off to a slow start as they have to catch the interest of people but qualified that by saying people are interested in finding out “what happens when.”

“One of the experts that I really want to get out there, and probably more than once, is somebody from Interior Health to let people know what happens income-wise when one partner goes into care, and the cost of your care is 80 per cent of your income. What happens to the partner left at home?” she said. She went on to say that these are the types of things that people need to know and believes the topic will draw a good audience. After all “who do they even ask to find out the answers?”

Although the Age Friendly Society was taken over by the CFEC, Watson said the Senior Navigator program will not operate in the same manner. Age Friendly was run by a group of volunteers who held events, something she cannot do as one person.

In her new role, she will help seniors in the South Cariboo find information and services needed to make aging in place a reality. Starting in the fall, Watson will be holding outreach coffee meetings at community halls in outlying areas, bringing with her individuals with expertise in health care, Senior Services, legalities and security.

A calendar will be published once a month in advance of these events in order to give people the opportunity to plan around attending the meetings. Watson can be contacted by phone at 236-593-8751 or email swatson@cariboofamily.org.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

