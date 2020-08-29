Bill Hadden has been appointed the new Community Forest Manager for the 100 Mile Development Corp. (Submitted photo)

New head to oversee Community Forest

Bill Hadden has been appointed the new Community Forest manager for the 100 Mile Development Corp.

Hadden served as Council liaison for the forestry portfolio for 10 years, until stepping down from the municipal council in the fall of 2018.

He said he is enthusiastic about the direction the 100 Mile Community Forest has taken in the past several years, focusing on fuel break development and fuel management overall.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the fuel management objectives identified as a priority of the Dev Corp.,” Hadden said.

Hadden has been hired for a two-year term to assist with the day-to-day “on the ground” oversight of logging operations in the Community Forest.

He will also assist with longer-term harvest planning, as well as communications with property owners adjacent to the Community Forest.

Current logging activities remain focused on fuel management blocks along Horse Lake Road North and in the vicinity of the Horse Lake Elementary School.

Residents in these areas can expect to see ongoing work until fibre recovery is complete. Grinding and burning of small piles are expected to take place this fall.

The 100 Mile Community Forest strives to meet objectives for Mule Deer Winter Range use, Old Growth Management protection, retention of Visual Quality, increased safety and ability to action any fires that start on the unit, and the reduction of a wildfire threat. Using wood fibre as possible remains another goal.

The Community Forest actively supports local employment, keeping local logging contractors and crews working despite broader forestry restructuring.

