‘Music at the Lakes’ kicks off summer of song

The Yale County Jug Band’s performance was enjoyed by those who attended the first Music At The Lakes concert at the Interlakes Service Centre on July 1. Various other bands are scheduled for these free, family-friendly concerts. Alamaz Durand photo.

The Interlakes Economic Association (IEA) will host Music at the Lakes throughout July and August this summer and their first act was a show stopper.

Madison Olds is an acoustic pop singer and songwriter who was unable to attend last year’s Music at the Lakes when wildfires created thick smoke throughout the B.C. interior. She made a promise to return to the Cariboo for a performance this summer, and she held true to that promise, despite her career skyrocketing in the time since.

“Madison’s from Kamloops,” said Shelly Durand. “Her career is just taking off. We are really lucky to get her this year. She wanted to come back because she wasn’t able to do it last year, she got smoked out.”

Durand is the arts, culture and events coordinator for the IEA and is excited to bring a wide variety of performers to the Interlakes concert series this year. Durand is a music lover who has been involved in Music at the Lakes since the series began about five years ago, she says.

Olds isn’t the only top-notch performer who will grace the outdoor stage of the Interlakes Service Centre (ISC) this summer, though. Every Saturday in July and August, Cariboo residents are invited to enjoy quality live entertainment in the community at the ISC, completely free of charge.

“I love it. It’s an opportunity for people sometimes who would never get a chance.”

Durand says guests should feel free to come and enjoy themselves before the show, and can even set up a game of horseshoes outside, too, if they like.

The summer concert series has always been successful, Durand explained, but wildfires have made the last few years a little tough.

“We have a fantastic line-up of performers over the summer this year. Some of them are returning because they had missed last year,” she said. “Our performers are coming mainly from Kamloops or they’re local people. It’s all different genres of music.”

The events started on the last Saturday of the month, June 29. All ages are welcome to attend the concert series, which will begin each Saturday at 6 p.m. and wrap up around 7:30 p.m.

“The Boondocks will be doing a barbecue down by the stage starting at five, every week,” Durand added. “We also have a lady coming out who will be selling pies for dessert. Come at 5 for a picnic barbecue and be ready to start the music at 6.”

The outdoor stage at the Interlakes Service Centre is sheltered and includes picnic tables, but there is also room for guests to bring their own lawn chairs, if they so desire.

Dutch Courage hails from Forest Grove and will play the Interlakes outdoor stage on July 6 before Beyond Brass returns to the South Cariboo to grace the stage on July 13. Beyond Brass is an 18-piece orchestra who cover music from Frank Sinatra to Diana Krall and the Beatles.

“They came last year and people loved them,” said Durand. “It’s something that people don’t get a chance very often to see.”

The classic rock band the Decoys will perform on July 20 and country, rock, folk, and blues artist Dan Larsen will close out July’s line-up with a show on July 27.

Durand says that Music at the Lakes typically sees all types of people attend, including families, locals, and tourists alike.

“Some of the resorts are bringing their guests this year cause they want to bring them for dinner, so that’s really nice. It’s a real mix of people and because the music is a mix, it’s gonna be something for everybody.”

Durand also shared her hope that the event will help inject a bit of positivity into the community.

“The town is a little bit depressed at the moment with the mill closures,” she said. “I think this is a chance for people to get out. It’s free and it’s a chance for people to enjoy themselves.”

Business sponsors enable the IEA to provide this summer concert series free of charge to the community. Residents can expect to see the August concert line-up for Music at the Interlakes announced within the first few weeks of July. The last concert of the Interlakes summer series will take place on Saturday, August 24.

