MLA fielding calls around new BC Recovery Benefit

Liberal MLA Lorne Doerkson said his office has been fielding several calls from residents who are finding it difficult to apply or qualify for a new BC Recovery Benefit.

The benefit is a one-time, tax-free payment of up to $1,000 for eligible families and single parents and up to $500 for eligible individuals with a net income of up to $62,500. There is also a reduced benefit amount for eligible individuals with a net income of up to $87,500 Residents have until June 30, 2021, to apply.

However, Doerkson said the benefit is based on 2019 income, which has put many people in a bind as they may have made a lot of money last year but have lost their jobs this year.

“People aren’t working now and are unable to qualify,” he said. “It’s become a lot more complicated than it should have been. The idea was to give it to anyone and everyone so why put them through this? The people I’m worried about genuinely need the $500 or $1,000.

“I feel for the people who really need the loot and aren’t going to get it.”

Doerkson said anyone who needs help applying for the benefit or have any other issues should call his office.

100 Mile House