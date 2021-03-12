District of Barriere Mayor Ward Stamer

District of Barriere Mayor Ward Stamer

Mayor Ward Stamer seeking federal Conservative Party nomination

Stamer is the fourth person to put his name forward.

Barriere’s Mayor Ward Stamer is setting his sights on federal politics.

Stamer is the fourth person in the past month to put his name forward for the Conservative nomination to succeed MP Cathy McLeod in the next federal election. The others include Tourism Kamloops CEO Bev DeSantis, Tobiano developer Michael Grenier, and Crown prosecutor Frank Caputo.

McLeod announced last month that she will not be seeking another term.

Stamer said he decided to run because “that’s the kind of person I am.

“I’ve been a Lions Club member for over 30 years and I’m really proud of that. Our motto is ‘we serve’, and I believe that also means what we do in life,” he said. “We serve our constituents when we’re at the political level, and we serve our residents, our families and our friends at a personal level when doing something in a service organization. It’s pretty important to do that, and it is really important now more than ever to have a representative in government who is experienced.”

Over the years, Stamer has served as chair of the Barriere Improvement District and on the Barriere Fire Department Board, and was elected to the District of Barriere’s first council after incorporation in 2007.

In 2016, the provincial Liberals approached him to put his name forward for the Kamloops -North Thompson riding, but the timing just wasn’t right.

“We had just sold our logging business and I really didn’t know what I was going to do, or what I wanted to do,” said Stamer, “Quite frankly, at the time my heart wasn’t in it, and I think I just wasn’t ready for it. But now I have more flexibility in my work schedule, and more time to do other things.”

He was elected mayor of Barriere in 2018 and said he has enjoyed the role, especially the opportunity to work with all the municipalities of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) where “you’ve got representation in Clearwater, you have representation in Sun Peaks. You speak for everyone, not just Kamloops.”

As a businessperson, he said he believes he has the experience to take on the job. If selected as the candidate, he would encourage investment and economic growth, focusing on forestry and agriculture, but also Thompson Rivers University and the region’s building and trades community. First Nations are also important, he said.

“We have a number of First Nations communities within our riding. I believe it is important to be involved in the consultation process, talk about reconciliation, and more than ever continue to build on our relationships.”

He added fiscal restraint is also crucial, noting “people are going to be quite shocked when they realize how much money the federal government has thrown in the wind these last 12 months – it’s shocking.

“We need a majority Conservative government to get this right. Now more than ever it is important to have a representative in government who is experienced, connected with the region, and has the best interests first and foremost for all the residents of the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo.”

