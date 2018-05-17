Man threatens 100 Mile House RCMP

Police officers receive repeated death threats

On May 16 a member of the public contacted the 100 Mile House RCMP to discuss an interaction he had the night before. During the conversation, the man threatened to shoot police in the head if they came back to his house.

He was warned his comments were a threat, but at the end of the conversation, the male reiterated he planned on shooting RCMP members with his pistol if he saw them.

Further evidence was gathered and a search warrant was granted for a residence in the 5500 block of Park Dr. in 103 Mile.

At roughly 8:15 p.m. 100 Mile House RCMP officers entered the house and took a lone occupant who’d previously threatened to shoot police into custody without incident. Two rifles were found insecure in the living area and a large amount of ammunition for the rifles.

No handguns were located. The man doesn’t have, nor has he ever had, a licence to own guns.

A 57-year-old man from 103 Mile was released on scene by way of a promise to appear in court on Sept. 3 for uttering threats and possess firearm knowing possession is unauthorized. He’s also bound by several conditions of an undertaking for his release.

