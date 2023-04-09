Kozakov family grateful to people of 100 Mile

The Kozakov family is very happy here in 100 Mile House. Viacheslav said this is ‘home’ now. From left to right: baby Bogdan, Oleksandra Kozakov, Anastasia Kozakov, Viacheslav Kozakov, Diana Kozakov and Viacheslav’s mother, Lillia Kosakova. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Kozakov family is very happy here in 100 Mile House. Viacheslav said this is ‘home’ now. From left to right: baby Bogdan, Oleksandra Kozakov, Anastasia Kozakov, Viacheslav Kozakov, Diana Kozakov and Viacheslav’s mother, Lillia Kosakova. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sisters Diana (left) and Anastasia Kozakov are bright and cheerful in traditional Ukrainian outfits. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile House is more than the Kozakov family dared to dream of when they fled their home in Ukraine just over a year ago.

Viacheslav, 33, and his wife, Oleksandra, 32, arrived in the South Cariboo with their two young daughters, Diana, 10, and Anastasia, six, last September, following a harrowing escape from Ukraine and several months in the Netherlands planning their next move.

Much has changed since that time. In November, they welcomed the safe arrival of their son and brother, Bogdan. Diana, now 11, travelled to Prince George on the weekend to take part in her first judo competition, winning silver in her class.

When asked for the spelling of her name, Anastasia excitedly took the pen from her mother and carefully printed it out, looking up with a big smile as she finished.

“Her English has come so far and she is such a little chatterbox now,” said Melissa Hermiston of the Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy (CCPL).

Then, just two weeks ago, Viacheslav’s mom, Lillia Kosakova arrived here in 100 Mile House to reunite with the family. While she doesn’t speak English yet, her son said they are both happy she is finally here. Lillia said she was surprised by how open-minded and helpful Canadians have been, noting she really enjoyed last month’s March Into Spring event.

Viacheslav and Oleksandra said it was amazing when they moved into 100 Mile House that the community pitched in to help make their house a home.

“All the things inside, because this house (was) like empty. No bed, no nothing. Now – wow!” Viacheslav said.

The emotions were evident on his face as Viacheslav struggled to put his feelings into words.

“Everybody, big thanks,” said Viacheslav. “I can’t say how I feel because what I’m feeling is ‘wow’ a very very big thing everyone who helped us. I don’t know how to explain but my heart,” he stopped, at a loss to find the words.

“We are very happy.”

Oleksandra said even now people ask how they are doing and if they need help. One thing that fills Oleksandra and Viacheslav with joy is the fact their children don’t have to see what war is. Their daughters are able to play outside, safe and happy.

Little Anastasia said she is not sure what she thinks of the outside after accidentally falling into a puddle during a recent sledding incident. As she showed off her scrapes she said, “It was muddy water.”

She doesn’t have a favourite subject in school yet but said she does like attending it.

“I like to be at school more than home. It’s not fun. In school, we have much funner,” Anastasia said.

Diana, meanwhile, said her favourite subject is math.

“My favourite subject in school is probably math cause it’s way more easier than in Ukraine. In Ukraine we have really hard math,” said Diana.

The Kozakovs said they want to thank everyone who has helped them settle in over the last few months. They especially thanked Janet and Marcel Derepentigny who first welcomed them, Brian and Debbie Smalley who have become their “Canadian parents” and the CCPL team including Hermiston, Brenda Vallee and Kimberly Vance-Lundsbye.

“Melissa and Kim are like sisters,” Viacheslav said.

When asked if 100 Mile House is their home now, Viacheslav confirmed it is.

“It is a really nice place, very good people. Are very kind and polite and helpful,” Viacheslav said. “Now my family is safe. Happy. I’m happy, my mom is here. Without all these people I don’t know what I’d do.

I think people in Canada are the best people in the world.”