Freezing rain both falling and frozen on cars, windshields and the roads is what Watch Lake and area residents woke up to this morning (Jan. 5). Many areas in the South Cariboo are seeing the same conditions today, leaving many highways and roads with very slick conditions. Carole Rooney photo.

Freezing rain hits 100 Mile highways, roadways

Motorists urged to take extreme caution or avoid driving if you can

Motorists in the South Cariboo are being cautioned there is freezing rain falling with extremely slippery road conditions being reported on Highway 97 south to 70 Mile House, Highway 24, Watch Lake Road, Green Lake N. Road and other surrounding area roads. Extreme caution is advised or better yet, stay off the roads if you can avoid travelling until conditions improve. More freezing rain is in the forecast for 100 Mile House this afternoon and again this evening, according to Environment Canada online, so road conditions may get worse before they get better.

