Four new fires in the South Cariboo (File submitted)

Five new wildfires in the last 24 hours

New files burning after a lighting storm Tuesday night

There were five new fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre following a lightning storm that passed through the south end of the 100 Mile House zone Tuesday night.

BC Wildfire information officer Morgan Blois said one fire has been called out, two fires are listed as being under control and two are being listed as being held.

“None of the fires are larger than one hectare and do not threaten any buildings or infrastructure,” he said.

Ground crews and air support are on site working to contain the fires.

