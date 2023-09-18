Fall cleanup is being held from Oct. 10-15 in 100 Mile House. (File photo)

Fall cleanup on the horizon in 100 Mile House

As autumn leaves fall from the trees it’s time to start thinking about cleaning up the yard

The District of 100 Mile House annual fall cleanup is being held Oct. 10-15.

Branches, leaves, shrubs and clippings will be picked up throughout the week as residents tidy up their yards.

The Community Services Department reminds residents that leaves and small clippings must be in clear bags while branches must be bundled and under six feet in length.

Collected yard waste is to be placed on the boulevard for district crews to pick up.

The final pickup will be early on the morning of Oct. 16. Anything put out after this will not be collected.

