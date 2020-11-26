Events around the South Cariboo

The South Cariboo Health Foundation’s annual Starry Nights fundraiser runs until Sunday, Jan. 31. Participants are welcome to drive-by and see the lights at 100 Mile District General Hospital or make a donation towards two new “deluxe” palliative care rooms in the hospital’s acute care ward. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press)The South Cariboo Health Foundation’s annual Starry Nights fundraiser runs until Sunday, Jan. 31. Participants are welcome to drive-by and see the lights at 100 Mile District General Hospital or make a donation towards two new “deluxe” palliative care rooms in the hospital’s acute care ward. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press)

|ThursdayNOV 26

    community 1

Friendship Centre Drop-In

Stemet7uw’i Friendship Centre’s drop-in program is organized for safe social distancing. Catch up with old friends and make new ones at Stemete7uw’i.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

➔ Behind the log church at the corner of Horse Lake Rd. and Blackstock Rd., about one km east of Hwy 97

    community 1

Parkside Gallery’s 12th annual Christmas Bazaar

The bazaar offers a chance for local artists and craftspeople to sell their wares and for community members to do some local Christmas shopping. Jewelry, felting, paintings, pottery, woven goods and Christmas themed items are up for grabs from now until January 2, 2021.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

➔ 401 Cedar Avenue

|ThursdayNOV 26

    community 1

Candy Cane Lane

Celebrate 100 Mile House’s Candy Cane Lane initiative. Businesses are encouraged to decorate their stores and light up 100 Mile House to get people into the Christmas spirit and shopping locally. The public is encouraged to go to the Free Press website and nominate businesses with the most festive decorations. Prizes for the top three decorated businesses while participants will be entered into a draw for a gift basket. Now until Christmas.

➔ 100 Mile House

|ThursdayNOV 26

    community 1

Starry Nights Fundraiser

The South Cariboo Health Foundation’s annual Starry Nights fundraiser runs until Sunday, Jan. 31. Participants are welcome to drive-by and see the lights at 100 Mile District General Hospital or make a donation towards two new “deluxe” palliative care rooms in the hospital’s acute care ward.

➔ 100 Mile District General Hospital

|FridayNOV 27

    community 1

100 Mile House Online Christmas Craft Fair

Shop local for Christmas this year and support 100 Mile House’s amazing small businesses. More than 20 vendors will post their wares on a designated Facebook site, allowing shoppers to find that unique gift from the comfort of their own homes.

5 p.m. Nov. 27 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Nov 29.

➔ Facebook: 100 Mile House Online Christmas Craft Fair

|saturdayNOV 28

    community 1

Coats for All 2020

Warm winter clothing will be available at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church for working families or those who don’t normally access distribution sites at Loaves and Fishes, 100 Mile Food Bank, Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre and Canim Lake and Canoe Creek Bands.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

➔ Corner of Horse Lake and Blackstock Road

|TuesdayDEC 1

    community 1

Winter Treasures 2020

The Horse Lake Community Farm Co-Op will hold an online silent auction from Dec. 1-15 as an alternative to its traditional winter fundraisers that have been cancelled due to COVID-19. Donations up for auction include beef, hay, vegetables, a two-night stay at a summer cabin and knitted hats and jewelry.

➔ https://www.32auctions.com/wintertreasures2020.

Friday, Dec. 11

community 1

The 29th annual Memory Tree Virtual Celebration

The 100 Mile Hospice Society will hold a virtual Memory Tree celebration for those who want to light up the tree and remember their loved ones this season. Register your loved one’s name by Dec. 5 either online at 100miledistricthospice.org or in-person at Pharmasave, BJ’s Donuts, Donex or The Crafters Market @ The Local Harvest. The celebration will be virtually aired on 100miledistricthospice.org or 100 Mile Hospice Facebook on Dec. 11 and will be available throughout the month. People can also pay their respects at the lit-up Memory Tree outside the 100 Mile House Fire Department.

6 p.m.

➔ 100miledistricthospice.org or 100 Mile Hospice Facebook

|SuNdayDec 13

community 1

Clinton Christmas Market

Hunnies Mercantile in Clinton will hold an outdoor Clinton Christmas Market. Vendors must supply their own tent and heater; a few tents are available for rent by calling (250) 457-7473. To reserve a spot, call that number or (250) 457-1020. The cost is $10 per vendor, with proceeds going to the Clinton Food Bank. Limited spots are available so book early.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

➔ in the parking lot outside their business at 1601 Cariboo Highway.

Sunday, Dec. 13

community 1

Outdoor Christmas Market

The 108 Mile Ranch Community Association is hosting an Outdoor Christmas Market. Vendor space by donation, free admission with COVID-19 precautions. Face covering is mandatory. Santa Claus expected to visit in the fire truck on Dec. 20 so parents can take pictures. Goodie bags will also be handed out only on that day. To register your space call Ingrid at 250-791-5663.

Noon-3 pm

➔ 108 Mile Community Hall

100 Mile House

