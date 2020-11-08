Dry hydrant project moves forward in South Green Lake

The two South Green Lake firefighters put the dry hydrant pipe in place from a boat. It was part of the two dry hydrant installations completed recently. (Ken Alexander photo, submitted).

Members of the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department installed two more dry hydrants at South Green Lake access roads #8 and #12.

Fire Chief Peter McKie says he appreciates the efforts of the firefighters for all of the time and dedication they have put into the project, already has four accredited dry hydrants at access roads numbered 1, 5, 10 and 14. Dry hydrants at access roads numbered 2 and 7 will hopefully be accredited this fall, while the latest project should be finished and accredited by the spring of 2021.

The SGLVFD has accomplished a lot by installing the eight dry hydrants in Green Lake to support the department’s fire protection services, McKie adds. Properties located within 1,000 feet of an access road where a dry hydrant is located will see a reduction in their insurance costs.

“Once all eight are finished and accredited by the Underwriters, we could potentially save our residents $86,400 of fire insurance costs annually,” he said. “Here is the rough math: if one dry hydrant can protect 36 lots, 18 onshore north and south and 18 offshore north and south [because those properties are within 1,000 feet of the access road where a dry hydrant is located].

“Eight dry hydrants times 36 lots times a $300 average insurance saving per year gives us the $86,400 of savings. These will be a great benefit to our community, along with providing easier, quicker and safer access to our water supply [Green Lake].”

There were a lot of volunteer hours involved in the recent dry hydrant installations. At Access #8, 10 firefighters spent four hours lifting the pipe and putting in the water so two firefighters could float the line into the lake in a boat and put it in position to take in water. There was also a firefighter operating a mini-hoe and another one operating a backhoe to get the pipe into position.

At Access #12, a dozen firefighters were needed to do three hours of lifting because the length of pipe was longer. Two firefighters were on the boat and both the mini-hoe and backhoe were used for manoeuvring the ends of the pipe.

McKie says prepping the pipe and installing it in the lake was intensive work. He added all of the hard work during the past years with the design, depth sounding measurements, material ordering, delivery of materials, assembly and gluing and the final installing will be appreciated by all existing and new residents on South Green Lake for many years.

“There are always one or two members who step up and run with the challenge on any project we do. On that note, I would personally like to thank Dunham Craig and Jim Smith for being leaders on this project,” he said. “Without them taking control of all the behind-the-scene activities and keeping the rest of us on track, we would not be where we are today.”

Phase 2 fuel management status

The South Green Lake fuel management project is currently in Phase two – the preparation stage.

The first phase was mostly completed last year, with some fibre removal and burning still to be finished.

Originally, Norbord Inc. was going to be the contractor in Phase 2 – from the Buffalo Ranch to the end of Green Lake South Road – but that changed when it announced its indefinite curtailment in June 2019. The ministry is still seeking potential clients.

The tenures group is not at the stage to advertise yet. It has had preliminary discussions with a number of clients to gauge interest.

The intent of this cut block is for fuel management although the prescription is still being worked out. Among other things, a prescription looks at several factors — fuel management, ecological site characteristics, soils, plant communities, water and riparian values, wildlife and recreation, forest health, biodiversity objectives, range, archaeology, old-growth and grasslands.

There is still a bit of planning and fieldwork to do with the First Nations and it is hoped the weather doesn’t inhibit this process, which will involve preliminary field reconnaissance. The results of that, along with previous studies, will determine if any further work needs to be done.

Due to the timing, it may take a little longer to get all the phases done on this block.

Meanwhile, the egress road won’t delay the block, as both can be done simultaneously. The egress route is a separate contract and it will be awarded shortly.

