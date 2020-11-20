Donex remains open, pharmacy closed temporarily

Donex Pharmacy in 100 Mile remains open for business, although its pharmacy is closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee worked behind plexiglass and did not have prolonged contact with customers, Donex and the Screamin Reel said in a public service announcement. The store has added further measures to isolate customers from possible risk and is in contact with public health.

“Donex is actively cleaning the store from top to bottom,” the announcement states.

Julie Lange, a Donex pharmacist, said prescriptions that have already been filled will be handed out to patients but those who need new prescriptions in the next few days should call Donex and they will transfer them to another pharmacy to be filled.

A replacement crew is being called in, Lange said, and Donex expects to be fully up and running again by Monday.

