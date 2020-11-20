Donex remains open after employee tests positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 20.

Donex remains open, pharmacy closed temporarily

Temporary pharmacy crew coming in after employees tests positive for COVID-19

Donex Pharmacy in 100 Mile remains open for business, although its pharmacy is closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee worked behind plexiglass and did not have prolonged contact with customers, Donex and the Screamin Reel said in a public service announcement. The store has added further measures to isolate customers from possible risk and is in contact with public health.

“Donex is actively cleaning the store from top to bottom,” the announcement states.

Julie Lange, a Donex pharmacist, said prescriptions that have already been filled will be handed out to patients but those who need new prescriptions in the next few days should call Donex and they will transfer them to another pharmacy to be filled.

A replacement crew is being called in, Lange said, and Donex expects to be fully up and running again by Monday.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Donex remains open after employee tests positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 20.
Donex remains open, pharmacy closed temporarily

Temporary pharmacy crew coming in after employees tests positive for COVID-19

(Black Press file)
Interior Health reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

In the region, health authority reports 235 total active cases

(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Artists show off their wares at Christmas Bazaar

Parkside Gallery will hold its 12th annual Christmas Bazaar from now until January 2, 2021.

Charlie Murray takes off down the hill at Centennial Park Sunday as Tipsy (the dog) and Alexandra Wetzig and her dad Thorsten watch. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Snow fun for young Nordics

Young members of the 100 Mile Nordics were out in full force at Centennial Park Sunday afternoon

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the arrest of a suspect in Williams Lake on Oct. 25 after a multi-jurisdictional chase from Kamloops to Williams Lake. (File image)
B.C.’s police watchdog investigating arrest of suspect in Williams Lake after multi-jurisdictional chase

Video of the man’s arrest on Oct. 25 has attracted significant public scrutiny, II0 said

People wearing protective face masks play an air hockey game at Central City Fun Park on their opening weekend, in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, June 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
6 things you need to know about B.C.’s latest COVID-19 health orders

Mandatory masks, bans on social gatherings and more to take effect overnight Friday

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 516 more COVID-19 cases, second day of decline

10 more deaths, up to 227 in hospital as restrictions extended

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld brought residential schools into the SOGI 123 debate that's been brewing in this district since October, when he began criticizing the teacher resource.
School trustee under fire again – this time for offensive slur at Chilliwack journalists

Chilliwack Teachers Association, Education Minister condemn Barry Neufeld’s comments targeting the Chilliwack Progress

The KIJHL is proceeding with this weekend’s scheduled games despite new COVID-19 restrictions. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
KIJHL proceeds with weekend games despite new COVID-19 restrictions

The league falls entirely within Interior Health and is already playing within four-team cohorts

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Nurses’ Union President Christine Sorensen says nurses are burnt out and exhausted amid the second wave of COVID-19. (Mike Koozmin/Black Press Media file)
B.C. nurses plead with public to follow COVID-19 rules as hospitalizations climb

Nurses union says Surrey Memorial Hospital ICU has hit capacity but Fraser Health says it hasn’t

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announce province-wide travel and other restrictions at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 19, 2020. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 restrictions starting to show results in B.C.

Lower Mainland ‘spillover’ affects health care, other regions

A man wears a mask while walking down Canyon Street in Creston on Nov. 13. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston woman living with COVID-19 reflects on experience

Contracting and living with the virus, she said, has led to a “major reset” in her life

Most Read