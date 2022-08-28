Determining annual allowable harvest in B.C. for resident and guided hunters

The Province of B.C. has a harvest allocation policy determining how many animals can be taken.

File Moose are one of the large game animals hunted in BC. (Photo submitted)

The Province of B.C. has a harvest allocation policy which determines the annual allowable harvest (AAH).

The purpose of the policy is to make sure that animal populations are not strained by overhunting and to fairly distribute the AAH between resident and guided hunters.

Biologists look at a variety of factors when making their recommendations. They look at the size and health of a population and use that information to estimate how many animals may be killed by other means such as predators or being hit by a motor vehicle.

Once they determine how many animals can be sustainably harvested each year, they move to the second part of the process, determining the hunting needs of First Nations.

The remaining harvest, the annual allowable, is then split 70/30 between resident and guided hunters.

The AAH is multiplied over a five-year period, determining the total harvest over five years for each group.

An annual allowable harvest of 100 animals would be split with 70 animals earmarked for resident hunters and 30 for guided hunters.

70 animals a year over five years equals 350 per five-year period, the allowable harvest for resident hunters.

To learn more about hunting and fishing in B.C., visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/recreation/fishing-hunting



