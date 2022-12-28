Crews have worked on restoring the lines throughout the day (Dec. 28). (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Crews working on restoring down power lines on Alder Avenue

Traffic single-lane at this time

UPDATE: Global, a sub-contractor for Telus, has been working on restoring the downed lines in the 700 block of Alder Avenue near Red Rock Grill throughout the day.

At the time of this update, traffic is still single-lane only on Alder Avenue.

The lines went down after a vehicle hit a pole shortly after midnight, knocking out power to the area.

Power was restored around 10 a.am.

Access to the Red Rock Grill is via the Cariboo Trail entrance at this time.

More to come.


Crews have worked on restoring the lines throughout the day (Dec. 28). (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
