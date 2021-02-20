CRD director to investigate solar options

Al Richmond to look into viability of using solar at South Cariboo Rec Centre

A Cariboo Regional District director will investigate whether it’s feasible to put solar panels on the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

Al Richmond, director for 108 Mile Ranch-Lac La Hache, asked the South Cariboo Joint Committee if they wanted him to look at the potential option of solar to help reduce the facility’s hydro bill, which costs about $70,000 per year. Aerial photographs of the area found the rec centre and the adjoining curling rink would be potentially viable for solar panels.

“The fellows I approached were surprised at how much sun we get here and how potentially viable solar is for us here,” Richmond told the South Cariboo Joint Committee this week.

The committee suggested Richmond bring a report on the general cost, concept and return of solar panels to a future meeting to help them determine whether or not they should pursue the idea in 100 Mile House.

CRD Chair Margo Wagner and 100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall said it seems like a good idea.

“I’m in support of it. Solar is probably the way to go because power doesn’t seem to do anything but go up,” Wagner said. “I certainly think it’s worth considering solar especially when you have a large sloped roof like you do at the arena.”

