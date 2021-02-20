CRD director to investigate solar options

Al Richmond to look into viability of using solar at South Cariboo Rec Centre

A Cariboo Regional District director will investigate whether it’s feasible to put solar panels on the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

Al Richmond, director for 108 Mile Ranch-Lac La Hache, asked the South Cariboo Joint Committee if they wanted him to look at the potential option of solar to help reduce the facility’s hydro bill, which costs about $70,000 per year. Aerial photographs of the area found the rec centre and the adjoining curling rink would be potentially viable for solar panels.

“The fellows I approached were surprised at how much sun we get here and how potentially viable solar is for us here,” Richmond told the South Cariboo Joint Committee this week.

The committee suggested Richmond bring a report on the general cost, concept and return of solar panels to a future meeting to help them determine whether or not they should pursue the idea in 100 Mile House.

CRD Chair Margo Wagner and 100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall said it seems like a good idea.

“I’m in support of it. Solar is probably the way to go because power doesn’t seem to do anything but go up,” Wagner said. “I certainly think it’s worth considering solar especially when you have a large sloped roof like you do at the arena.”

@ksinoski
kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile HouseCariboo Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
4-H member seeks changes to animal control bylaw

Just Posted

Mt Timothy experienced record crowds on Saturday, Feb. 6. (Jennifer Antonchuk photo - submitted).
Mount Timothy breaks attendance records

Resort saw record numbers of skiers coming to cut some fresh powder on Feb. 6.

A list of capital requests from Interior Health was approved by the Cariboo Chilcotin Hospital Regional District board. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Interior Health confirmed Friday, Jan. 15, there are now six staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Capital wish-list approved by Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District

The boiler and chiller plant retrofit project at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is already underway

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
59 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 7,131

The Cariboo Regional District is asking for public input on its 2021 budget. (Angie Mindus photo)
Cariboo Regional District seeks input on 2021 draft budget

CRD’s budget is increasing from $50.1 million to $54.3 million in 2021

A COVID-19 sign is seen last spring at the First Nations community of Canim Lake (Tsq’ scen). (Martina Dopf photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Canim Lake

66 cases and two deaths linked to outbreak

Grade 2-6 students from Evans elementary perform a flash mob to Ariana Grande’s song ‘Put Your Hearts up’ at Cottonwood Mall in Chilliwack on Anti-Bullying Day on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. This year’s Anti-Bullying Day is Wednesday, Feb. 24. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 21 to 27

Pink Shirt Day, Sword Swallowers’ Day and I Hate Coriander Day are all coming up this week

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation’s Spotlight Series on Duck is a multi-faceted educational tool for high school culinary arts students. (Kezia Nathe/ Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry)
Educational tool for B.C. high school culinary arts students shines spotlight on duck

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation launches multi-faceted Spotlight Series on Duck

Screenshot of Amazon Prime’s “The Mystery Mountain Project”
Mystery Mountain Hop: Documentary recounts quest for largest peak on the B.C. coast

Film available on Amazon Prime explores expedition of Don and Phyllis Munday to Mount Waddington

Life and business partners Bronwyn Berg and Hal Bennett. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple’s love and life connection blossoms from a shared wheelchair

Clover Clothing Co. is a manifestation of Berg and Bennett’s rebuttal of the ‘unlucky’ label

Chris Herbert in the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)
PQBeat: Writer Chris Hebert discusses the wine scene on Vancouver Island and around B.C.

Podcast: Talk also includes food pairings, tips for beginners and more

FILE – People feed gulls on the beach during spring break Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Despite travel rules, 16% of Canadians planning to leave country for spring break: survey

Sixty-three per cent of Canadians said they’re considering at least one of a variety of activities.

This bobcat got stuck to the traintrack in below freezing temperatures in Trail, B.C. A quick thinking train conductor freed it with warm water. (Coby Reid/Facebook)
Bobcat frozen to train track near Trail rescued by a train conductor

Below freezing temperatures in B.C. caused the wild cat to get stuck

Former professional practices lawyer suspended for faking expense claims. (File photo)
B.C. lawyer overseeing professional standards at society suspended for faking expense claims

He had previously been the Manager for Professional Conduct

Manslaughter trial set for November 2020 in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench. (File photo by Advocate staff)
Act of extreme violence:’ Alberta man gets life in prison for killing two children

The man, who cannot be named, stabbed the children to death

Most Read