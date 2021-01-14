Canim Lake Band remains on lockdown. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Canim Lake Band remains on lockdown. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

COVID-19 vaccine rolled out to Canim Lake Band, as positive case numbers rise to 52

Some 350 people will be vaccinated

The Moderna vaccine is being rolled out to members of the Tsq’escenemc community (Canim Lake Band) today, Jan. 14, three days after an outbreak of COVID-19 was declared at the tight-knit community.

Chief Helen Henderson said 350 vaccinations will be provided in the community, located about 40 kilometres east of 100 Mile House, where there are 52 positive cases. She said the band advocated for the vaccine as it “was critical for us to advocate for vaccinations to stop this outbreak.”

The community has been on lockdown since Jan. 8. The vaccine will be provided to all members and non-members over 18 years old in the community.

“Today is a feel-good day. Our EOC has been coordinating our response to this outbreak since Jan. 5. With the number of cases jumping and the exposures that happened through direct contact, 75 per cent of our (in-community) population was in isolation,” Henderson said in an email to Black Press Media. “That gives you an idea of how many available human resources we are working with.

“From food insecurity, firewood supply, to wellness checks we have met and continue to meet the needs of our Tsq’escen’emc.”

Henderson said the community is holding up.

“We are stronger together and we have supported each other from day 1 the pandemic was announced. With the vaccine, we see light after a very few dark days. We continue to send strength to our members in the hospital, isolation centres and cohort centres.”

The Canim Lake Band remains in close contact with the District of 100 Mile House and Cariboo Regional District to ensure a coordinated and effective response to the evolving situation in the area.

In a joint news release, the three entities ask everyone to be kind and tolerant, avoid speculation and rumour, abide by public health directives and maintain protective measures such as masks and social distancing that can slow the spread of the virus. Everyone is being asked to respect the closure and postpone non-essential/unapproved trips in or out of the community for the time being.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Canim Lake Band focused on keeping members at home

“Tsq’escenemc values are to look after all: respect one another and help one another. Sharing this approach is a great way for everyone in the community to contribute positively to a challenging situation,” the release said.

“The lockdown measures taken by the Tsq’escenemc benefit our entire community, reduce the potential burden on limited healthcare resources, and will assist Canim Lake members to stay healthy and have the capacity to take care of themselves. We ask that you support them in this difficult time.”

Interior Health public health staff are visiting the community to provide general support, continually assess the situation and perform inspections as required.

Interior Health medical health officer Silvina Mema noted Canim Lake is “not an isolated” incident as cases are also increasing in the greater 100 Mile House area. She confirmed there are cases at the 100 Mile District General Hospital but the hospital still has capacity. Serious cases that require intensive care will be transported to Kamloops or other hospitals, she added.

“We are seeing more (cases) in Canim Lake and the 100 Mile region. It wouldn’t be unexpected to see more cases going into the hospital in the next few days,” Mema said.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile HouseCariboo Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 cluster identified at Esk’etemc First Nation at Alkali Lake

Just Posted

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
115 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in Interior Health

There are now a total of 4,970 cases in the region

Esk’etemc First Nation is under community-wide isolation after a COVID-19 cluster has been confirmed. (Jonathan Hand photo)
COVID-19 cluster identified at Esk’etemc First Nation at Alkali Lake

18 positive cases identified as of Jan. 14

Canim Lake Band remains on lockdown. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
COVID-19 vaccine rolled out to Canim Lake Band, as positive case numbers rise to 52

Some 350 people will be vaccinated

Students Jasfia, left, and Junaya Nielsen volunteer at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary's breakfast program. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Breakfast is served at PSO

The program is in its second year.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Another 84 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in Interior Health

All four deaths came from care homes

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
536 COVID cases, 7 deaths reported as B.C. find its first case of South African variant

Henry said 69,746 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s. (Canadian Press file)
Full parole granted to former Mountie, sports coach convicted of sex abuse of boys

Alan Davidson convicted of abusing boys in B.C. and Saskatchewan in late ’70s, early ’90s

The first COVID-19 vaccine arrives in B.C. in temperature-controlled containers, Dec. 13, 2020. (B.C. government)
More vaccine arrives as B.C. struggles with remote COVID-19 cases

Long-term care homes remain focus for public health

The first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose in Canada is prepared at The Michener Institute in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in 60 B.C. First Nations by next week

B.C. has allocated 25,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to First Nations for distribution by the end of February

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone questions the NDP government in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 25, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Todd Stone says he’s not running for B.C. Liberal leadership

Kamloops MLA was widely viewed as a front-runner

Wireless voice and data services are out for those on Telus as of Thursday (Jan. 14) afternoon across Western Canada, Telus Support said in a recent Tweet. (Black Press file photo)
UPDATE: Telus services restored across Western Canada

Telus said they are monitoring the situation to ensure connections remain stable

Screenshot from video.
2 students arrested in assault of transgender girl at Lower Mainland school

Mother says daughter was targeted because of how she identifies

Constable Ken Jaques broke a window and crawled into a home to rescue an elderly man who had be laying on the floor for days. Jaques was the officer who provided oversight for the 2020 Remembrance Day services and is shown here in a picture with his son. Photo Andrea DeMeer
Senior who fell and spent days lying on floor of home saved by Princeton cop

He broke the glass and crawled into the house, while calling for assistance from BC Ambulance

Most Read