Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops on Feb. 1. (Image courtesy CDC)

Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops on Feb. 1. (Image courtesy CDC)

COVID-19: Interior Health declares outbreak at Kamloops facility

Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops has implemented a pause in visitation

Interior Health has announced a new COVID-19 outbreak in Kamloops at Westsyde Care Residences.

On Monday (Feb. 1), the health authority said nine residents and three staff have tested positive for the virus. Anyone who has come into close contact with the cases are in self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms.

The outbreak in Kamloops is in addition to one at Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care centre, which has 24 cases (16 residents and eight staff). In that outbreak, there have been two deaths.

There is also an outbreak at Royal Inland Hospital, which has 81 total cases (30 patients and 51 staff). One person has died.

Visitation at all three facilities are currently on pause.

Westsyde Care Residences is a privately operated group home for people with brain and spinal cord injuries. “Several” of the 21 beds in the facility are publicly funded for IH clients, said the release.


newsroom@clearwatertimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Officers find evidence of snowmobilers using sensitive Caribou habitat near Quesnel Lake

Just Posted

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
6 deaths, 194 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Seventy-four people have died due to the virus in the region since the pandemic began

The Conservation Officer Service (COS) discovered a herd of caribou wintering in the Cameron Ridge area east of Williams Lake Jan. 30, 2021.(B.C. Conservation Officer Service photo)
Officers find evidence of snowmobilers using sensitive Caribou habitat near Quesnel Lake

Snowmobilers are accessing the area from the Barkerville side

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Police dog helps find man fleeing vehicle crash in Lac La Hache

Highway closed for 1.5 hours Sunday

Diana Forster
‘Congratulations over relief’ for snowmobiler’s efforts

Diana Forster column: Interlakes

Area librarian Shelby Powell, of the Cariboo Regional District's 100 Mile House library, shows off the top picks this year. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
E-books capture new readers at Cariboo libraries

South Cariboo residents appear to be hitting the e-books, TV shows and movies at the local library.

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

Maria Ezzati advertised cosmetic procedures including Botox injections on her website. (Screen capture/www.staybeautiful.info)
Metro Vancouver woman receives jail sentence for performing illegal Botox injections

Maria Ezzati has also been ordered to pay $15,000 by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C.

Isaiah Sheppard, 7, sits inside an oversized football helmet at the NFL Experience for Super Bowl LV Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay Buccaneers host defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Super Bowl ‘a rare profitable day’ for B.C. pubs, owners say

Industry group calls for clarity on COVID-19 rules

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Since March, 5,030 travellers have quarantined in Canadian hotels – 717 in B.C.

Canada’s Public Health Agency releases numbers before post-travel quarantine protocols change

People wait to be screened before entering Little Mountain Place, a long-term care home that has had 38 residents die since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November in Vancouver on Sunday, January 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Up to 100 Red Cross staff to be deployed in B.C.’s long-term care homes: Dix

Personnel to be sent to five priority care homes in the Lower Mainland

Once British Columbians have received their vaccine, they should resist the urge to post photos of their vaccination card online, the Better Business Bureau warns. (Tracy Holmes file photo)
Don’t post photos of vaccination cards on social media, BBB advises

Better Business Bureau says sharing sensitive information online could have serious consequences

Kamloops This Week.
1 dead and 2 injured after mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops

Two New Gold employees received non-life threatening injuries and received medical care

New data suggests COVID-19 has accelerated the decline in mental health among young Canadians. (Black Press Media File)
Report finds COVID-19 accelerated declining mental health of Canadian youth

Canadians aged 15 to 30 drink more heavily and smoke more cannabis than older counterparts

Mohammad Movassaghi tries to hide his face with a copy of his release order as he leaves Vancouver Police Department jail in Vancouver on Sunday, January 31, 2021. Police arrested a man who allegedly operated a makeshift nightclub at his Vancouver penthouse and issued fines against him and his suspected guests totalling more than $17,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Man charged with running illicit nightclub in Vancouver penthouse now out on bail

Mohammad Movassaghi, 42, is facing two counts of failing to comply with order of a health officer

Most Read