COVID-19 immunization starts in 100 Mile House

Public health nurses have started immunizing long-term care staff in 100 Mile House.

Interior Health officials say the Moderna vaccine is being centrally received by the BC Centre for Disease Control and forwarded directly to rural and remote communities, where it will be administered based on the province’s priority sequence. The first vaccines were administered in 100 Mile and Williams Lake on Dec. 31.

Over the next four weeks, this will include residents, staff and essential visitors to long-term care and assisted-living residences, individuals in hospital or community awaiting a long term care placement, health care workers providing care for COVID-19 patients and remote and isolated First Nations communities.

From February to March, the immunization program will expand to include community-based seniors, age 80 and above, as well as Indigenous elders and Indigenous seniors, 65 and older. It will also those experiencing homelessness and/or using shelters along with people in provincial correctional facilities, adults in group homes or mental health residential care, long term home support recipients and staff and hospital staff, community GPs and medical specialists.

The Pfizer vaccine is also being delivered to Kelowna and Kamloops.

More information about the immunization program can be found here: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine.