Community News

The 70 Mile Community Hall is about to get a facelift.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is expected to award a contract for the $380,000 contract in mid-September. The project will include a new roof and foundation, cement crawl space, a sump pump and a new floor, washroom and kitchen, said Ken Huber, chair of the 70 Mile Community Club.

“It’ll be really good,” he said. “It’ll be nice to walk in there and not smell the mildew.”

The hall, built in the 1970s, is a focal point of the community, used for weddings, family gatherings, community dinners and craft fairs.

Changes at the Food Bank Society

The 100 Mile House Food Bank Society has made some changes to its board.

Lyndamae Wilson is no longer treasurer of the society, after “we all decided to relieve some stress on her,” President Brett Berube said. Wilson will remain as secretary, with Bernice Williams taking on the treasurer role.

The board, which held its Annual General Meeting last week, has also appointed Fred Hinchecliffe as its new vice-president, while directors include Celine Desaulniers, Bruce Nicolson, Andrew Christopher, Ken Stainthrope and Amber Summerhayes.

Log Cabin Quilters thank CRD

The Log Cabin Quilters in Lone Butte this year supplied 34 chemo quilts to the 100 Mile District General Hospital and 24 preemie quilts to the Kamloops Inland Hospital.

The group’s treasurer Dianne Hargrove in a letter thanked the Cariboo Regional District for a $1,500 grant, noting the funding was used to purchase fabrics and quilting supplies to bolster their inventory.

One new COVID-19 infection

One new COVID-19 case was reported in Interior Health, bringing to 451 the total number of cases in IH since the start of the pandemic. T

wenty cases are active and on isolation and no one is in hospital.

The outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre remains at seven cases (all staff). No active cases. No IH resident cases are currently associated with the water treatment facility project outbreak in the Elk Valley (declared Aug. 27.)

Webinars to deal with dementia

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is offering a series of free webinars on strategies for adapting to rapidly changing circumstances for people living with dementia, and their caregivers.

The webinars include: Prepare for tomorrow: health-care, legal and financial plans (Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2 p.m.)

Responsive behaviours in a changing environment (Wednesday, Sept. 23,2p.m.) Accessing services during COVID-19 (Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2 p.m.)

To register for any of these webinars, please visit alzbc.org/webinars.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House