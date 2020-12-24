Church pastor in 105 Mile fined $2,300 in violation of public health orders

100 Mile House RCMP today issued a $2,300 violation ticket to the pastor of a church near 105 Mile House for failing to follow public health orders related to COVID-19.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said police visited the church, located in the 5400 block of Tatton Station Rd., at 11:20 a.m. Dec. 20 after multiple people contacted RCMP about a COVID-Related Measures (CRM) Act violation at an ongoing church service. Police attended to gather intelligence and collect evidence until the gathering disbanded. Everyone seen exiting the church, including children, were not wearing masks.

Police attended the pastor’s residence today and fined him for violation of Section 2 (2) of the CRM Act – Contravention of Gatherings and Events Order, Nielsen said in a press release. The police are continuing their investigation. They are looking to identify all of the patrons in that facility that were not following Public Health Orders in order to continue enforcement of the CRM Act as required.

100 Mile House RCMP will also be forwarding its concerns to other government agencies which may result in further action against the facility.

Anyone with information about this or other matters related to CRM Act violations are asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer, or any individual can submit their information anonymously through BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

