Christmas in the air in Clinton

Despite the chilly temperatures, Clinton residents flocked to the first outdoor Christmas market at Hunnies Mercantile last Sunday.
Some six vendors offered everything from homemade canned goods to pies, cinnamon buns, coffee beans, chcolate, and hot dogs on the grill.
“This town supports people, it’s amazing every time I see it,” said owner Shawna Hunnie, who organized the event.
The Christmas market had to be scaled back to allow food only vendors following new B.C. health order restrictions earlier this month.
Hunnie said she was disappointed that local craftspeople were unable to participate.
“You can walk into any store and buy something but you can’t buy them outside,” she said. “I feel sorry for the ones with seasonal homemade products and they weren’t allowed to sell it.”