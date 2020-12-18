Christmas in the air in Clinton

Denis Fluet, left, checks out the baked goods at Ruth Park’s stall at Clinton’s first outdoor Christmas market at Hunnies Mercantile on Dec. 13. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press). Perry Hunny serves up hot dogs at Clinton’s first outdoor Christmas market at Hunnies Mercantile on Dec. 13. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press). Ruth Park serves Clinton resident Robin Fennell from her selection of baked goods, which included pies and other treats. Wendy Brundage and Darrell Pigeon scooped up some homemade treats. A good crowd came out to participate in the first Clinton Christmas market. Kathy Healy, left, and Jacki Collier - ‘the crazy canner’ offer their wares at Clinton’s first outdoor Christmas market at Hunnies Mercantile on Dec. 13. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press). Ashcroft crafter Lana Rae Brooks prepares for the crowds at Clinton’s first outdoor Christmas market at Hunnies Mercantile on Dec. 13. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press). Baked goods at Clinton’s first outdoor Christmas market at Hunnies Mercantile on Dec. 13. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press). Angie Cahill gets festive for the outdoor market. (Kelly Sinoski photo- 100 Mile Free Press). Darrell Pigeon and Wayne Brundage check out the wares at the Clinton outdoor market on Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Despite the chilly temperatures, Clinton residents flocked to the first outdoor Christmas market at Hunnies Mercantile last Sunday.

Some six vendors offered everything from homemade canned goods to pies, cinnamon buns, coffee beans, chcolate, and hot dogs on the grill.

“This town supports people, it’s amazing every time I see it,” said owner Shawna Hunnie, who organized the event.

The Christmas market had to be scaled back to allow food only vendors following new B.C. health order restrictions earlier this month.

Hunnie said she was disappointed that local craftspeople were unable to participate.

“You can walk into any store and buy something but you can’t buy them outside,” she said. “I feel sorry for the ones with seasonal homemade products and they weren’t allowed to sell it.”

