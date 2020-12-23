Christmas comes early to Canim Lake Band

Canim Lake Band elders were given an early Christmas.

100 Mile House RCMP Indigenous Policing Services (IPS) member Cst. Jason Flett, along with Coun. Margo Archie and assistant Terrance Archie, went door-to-door visiting the elders of Canim Lake Band and deliver over 30 gifts to village elders, who wished to participate.

The gift, a toque with the Canim Lake Band logo along with a variant of the IPS logo embroidered on it, was well-received by all of the CLB elder community, 100 Mile RCMP Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said in a news release. The program grew out of an “Adopt an Elder” program from the Lytton IPS RCMP, which recognized that elders are having a difficult time with COVID restrictions in their community and this was a way to bring some cheer to them directly.

The project is expected to be ongoing in future years. The hope is to bring this to our greater community next year and have the public become more involved with restrictions hopefully being less of a hindrance, Nielsen said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House