Casimir acclaimed as chief Shuswap Nationa Tribal Council

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir speaks during a news conference ahead of a ceremony to honour residential school survivors and mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, in Kamloops, B.C., on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Leaders of the First Nation say it would be “deeply meaningful” to welcome Pope Francis to their territory during an expected visit to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir was acclaimed as chief of the Shuswap Nationa Tribal Council. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Rosanne Casimir, Kukpi7 of Tk’emlups te Secwepemc, has been acclaimed as chief of the Shuswap Nation Tribal Council.

Casimir, who has strong Secwepemc lineage to hereditary chief Louis Clexlixqen, was the only nominee for the post. She succeeds former chief Wayne Christian, who spent 12 as tribal chief and was a “trailblazer leading with enhanced jurisdiction for children and families,” according to a media release.

“I am committed to the challenge of continuing the inspiring work of the Secwepemc Nation along with the Kukwkukpi7 and I uphold and honour the work of my predecessor Wayne Christian, who served all our member communities with much dedication for many years,” Casimir said in the release.

Casimir, a mother of three with one grandchild, has been elected to a political role in her community for the past nine years. She is known for her “leading voice and advocacy for the children when her community released the horrific truths of Canada’s history with residential schools and attained an apology from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. She continues to advocate for survivors and their families.

The Shuswap Tribal Council was formed in 1980 as an effort of the Secwepemc chiefs to advance the issue of aboriginal rights.



