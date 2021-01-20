Canim Lake Band increases health precautions to slow spread of virus

The Tsq’escen’emc (Canim Lake Band) continues to put health precautions in place to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the community, a week after the Moderna vaccine was rolled out to its members.

As of Tuesday, there were 59 positive cases in the community, located about 40 kilometres east of 100 Mile House, which has been in lockdown since Jan 8. Two people remain in hospital, while the band said four others were released from both the hospital and the community cohort centre in Williams Lake.

“We are still in lockdown and our priority is to keep everyone home and safe. This will give the vaccine two weeks’ time to take effect,” Chief Helen Henderson said in an email to Black Press Media Tuesday. “This means meeting people’s needs at home so they don’t leave their homes. From food security, addictions, medical needs…we are doing quite well. More and more people will be coming out of isolation so we will have more hands on deck in our response.”

About 350 vaccinations were provided Jan. 14 to all members and non-members over 18 years old in the community. About 75 percent of the in-community population remains in isolation.

The Canim Lake Band is developing a contact list for resource information and will reach out to the community as necessary, to coordinate pick-up and drop-off points for supplies. The band noted its core group of community workers are stretched to maximum capacity, but the transmissibility of the virus “greatly complicates bringing any volunteers or workers into the community.”

The CLB also remains in close contact with the District of 100 Mile House and Cariboo Regional District to ensure a coordinated and effective response to the evolving situation in the area.

Demian Pettman, communications officers with the CLB’s Emergency Operations Centre, said while the numbers of positive cases are still going up, it’s been a slower rate of increase. Last week, there were 52 cases.

“It’s been nice to see the kind of support that has been coming from the community,” she said.

Henderson offered thanks to the District of 100 Mile, Cariboo Regional District, Canim Lake General Store, Canim Lake Resort, School District 27, RCMP, 100 Mile Free Press and “all other good neighbours for the outpouring of offers to support our community.

“Knowing that our friends and neighbours are with us ‘in thought’ helps in many unspoken ways,” she said. “Thank you.”

100 Mile HouseCariboo Regional District