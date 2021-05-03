Businesses interested in training programs: survey

Economic Development Strategy expected to be completed in May

Many business owners in the South Cariboo are interested in training programs to help grow their businesses and willingness to work in a co-working space, according to findings from the District of 100 Mile’s Economic Development Survey.

“Both of these activities are specific programs and activities that the District can address through partnerships and examples from other jurisdictions,” said Joanne Doddridge, the district’s director of economic development and planning.

Some 414 local residents and business owners had responded to the survey, with half of all the business responses from 100 Mile House. Business responses could be broken into the following categories: forestry sector (14 per cent); professional services (13 per cent), retail (13 per cent) and tourism (12 per cent). Forty-one per cent of the business responses were home-based.

Additional feedback included comments on much-needed improved broadband throughout the region, as well as start-up funds for new business and fewer municipal regulations.

“It was exciting to see the variety of features that community members felt would complement our amazing community,” Mayor Mitch Campsall said. “With 73 per cent of all respondents considering tourism to be a key economic driver, suggestions ranged from expanded festivals to upgraded trails, outdoor music and sporting events – features and partnerships that will be important once the province comes out of COVID and we welcome tourists and new families to our community.”

The survey is aimed at updating the district’s Economic Development Strategy, expected to be completed in May.


